Trending topics:
Tennis

US Open 2024: Matthew McConaughey and Julia Roberts share their love for Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe reached the 2024 US Open quarterfinals after defeating Alexei Popyrin in the Round of 16, prompting several Hollywood stars to show their love for the tennis player.

Frances Tiafoe
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesFrances Tiafoe

By Natalia Lobo

Despite the early elimination of defending champion Coco Gauff, the US Open has plenty of American talent in the second week of the tournament. Frances Tiafoe, however, seems to have captured the hearts of everyone in New York… As well as the ones from some Hollywood’s celebrities, such as Matthew McConaughey and Julia Roberts.

McConaughey, who has an impressive net worth, shared a post on X showing his support from both Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, two of the three men, including Tommy Paul, who are still in the race for the title at Flushing Meadows.

“.@FTiafoe @Taylor_Fritz97win again. Red white and blue closing in @usopen,” the Oscar-winner wrote. Meanwhile, Roberts shared a photo of Tiafoe’s Sunday win over Alexei Poperyn in fourth sets from a TV screen on her Instagram account with the caption: “Go Big Foe!”

As usual, many celebrities were also seen at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the No 20 seed defeated Poperyn on Sunday. Big tennis fan Ben Stiller was in the crowd of Tiafoe’s win, as well as Viola Davis and Tony Goldwin, who received a shot out from the tennis player himself during his post-match interview.

matthew mcconaughey tiafoe

Matthew McConaughey’s post supporting Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz

“I’m a huge fan, bro. Me and my girl used to watch ‘Scandal’ all the time,” he told Chris Eubanks, referring to the series starring Goldwin and Kerry Washington. “I gotta say that,” he said between laughs.

Advertisement

Pegula and Navarro also continue in the race for the 2024 US Open

While American tennis has been looking for a Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003, American women have been more consistent. Since Serena Williams’ last title in 2014, Sloane Stephen (2017) and Coco Gauff (2023) won in New York.

US Open 2024: Frances Tiafoe reveals what Serena Williams told him before his R16 win

see also

US Open 2024: Frances Tiafoe reveals what Serena Williams told him before his R16 win

Emma Navarro defeated Gauff on Sunday to reach the quarter finals, in which she will face Spaniard Paula Badosa. Coincidentally, both players were born in New York. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula is expecting her rival from the match between World No.1 and 2022 US Open champion Iga Swiatek, or No.16 seed Liudmila Samsonova.

Advertisement
natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Bengals are set to make one final contract offer to Ja'Marr Chase
NFL

Bengals are set to make one final contract offer to Ja'Marr Chase

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to ‘beat’ MrBeast on YouTube
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to ‘beat’ MrBeast on YouTube

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers could make a trade for a player who is on LeBron James’ list of prospects
NBA

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers could make a trade for a player who is on LeBron James’ list of prospects

Mark Cuban reveals how Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving lead Dallas Mavericks to NBA Finals
NBA

Mark Cuban reveals how Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving lead Dallas Mavericks to NBA Finals

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo