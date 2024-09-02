US Open 2024: Matthew McConaughey and Julia Roberts share their love for Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe reached the 2024 US Open quarterfinals after defeating Alexei Popyrin in the Round of 16, prompting several Hollywood stars to show their love for the tennis player.

Despite the early elimination of defending champion Coco Gauff, the US Open has plenty of American talent in the second week of the tournament. Frances Tiafoe, however, seems to have captured the hearts of everyone in New York… As well as the ones from some Hollywood’s celebrities, such as Matthew McConaughey and Julia Roberts.

McConaughey, who has an impressive net worth, shared a post on X showing his support from both Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, two of the three men, including Tommy Paul, who are still in the race for the title at Flushing Meadows.

“.@FTiafoe @Taylor_Fritz97win again. Red white and blue closing in @usopen,” the Oscar-winner wrote. Meanwhile, Roberts shared a photo of Tiafoe’s Sunday win over Alexei Poperyn in fourth sets from a TV screen on her Instagram account with the caption: “Go Big Foe!”

As usual, many celebrities were also seen at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the No 20 seed defeated Poperyn on Sunday. Big tennis fan Ben Stiller was in the crowd of Tiafoe’s win, as well as Viola Davis and Tony Goldwin, who received a shot out from the tennis player himself during his post-match interview.

Matthew McConaughey’s post supporting Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz

“I’m a huge fan, bro. Me and my girl used to watch ‘Scandal’ all the time,” he told Chris Eubanks, referring to the series starring Goldwin and Kerry Washington. “I gotta say that,” he said between laughs.

Pegula and Navarro also continue in the race for the 2024 US Open

While American tennis has been looking for a Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003, American women have been more consistent. Since Serena Williams’ last title in 2014, Sloane Stephen (2017) and Coco Gauff (2023) won in New York.

Emma Navarro defeated Gauff on Sunday to reach the quarter finals, in which she will face Spaniard Paula Badosa. Coincidentally, both players were born in New York. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula is expecting her rival from the match between World No.1 and 2022 US Open champion Iga Swiatek, or No.16 seed Liudmila Samsonova.