Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso to arrive late for Brazil GP after medical treatment

Fernando Alonso is dealing with an illness ahead of this weekend's São Paulo Grand Prix, and Aston Martin has confirmed his status for the race.

Fernando Alonso’s arrival at the Brazil Grand Prix for the 2024 Formula 1 championship has been delayed as the Aston Martin driver undergoes further medical treatment for an intestinal infection. Alonso, who began feeling unwell ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, has returned to Europe to consult a specialist.

In Mexico, where he celebrated his milestone 400th Grand Prix, Alonso was notably absent from the media day, as he was focusing on managing his health. Now, the extended treatment in Europe has delayed his flight to Brazil, meaning he’ll miss the media day once again at Sao Paulo’s iconic Interlagos circuit.

However, Aston Martin confirmed that the two-time Formula 1 world champion will be fully prepared for the weekend. The team said that Alonso’s decision to return to Europe to be seen by a doctor “ensures he will be ready for this weekend’s racing”.

Being a sprint weekend, the schedule is tighter and more intense, with only one practice session on Friday before drivers head into qualifying, which sets the grid for Saturday’s sprint race.

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin during the Mexico GP (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

With one fewer day to prepare, Alonso will face the challenge of limited track time, making the single practice session on Friday even more crucial. The Spaniard, however, is no stranger to navigating difficult situations on and off the track.

The battle for the championship is alive

Meanwhile, the Sao Paulo weekend unfolds with high stakes across the grid. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen enters the weekend with a substantial 47-point lead over his nearest title challenger, McLaren’s Lando Norris, as the season nears its end. With four races to go, Verstappen looks to solidify his title position, though the competitive edge of Norris keeps the battle alive.

The constructors’ championship remains fiercely contested as well. McLaren currently leads the charge, with Ferrari and Red Bull hot on their heels. With every point counting toward the championship, this sprint weekend could shake up the team standings and set the stage for an exciting season finish.