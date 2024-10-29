Jos Verstappen points to Red Bull for son Max's bold driving tactics

After Max Verstappen received two 10-second penalties during the Mexico GP, his father claimed that it’s the fault of Red Bull.

Max Verstappen’s tactics have been the biggest talking points in the last two races of the 2024 Formula 1 championship. While the Dutchman has always been an aggressive driver, he has been criticized for forcing Lando Norris off the track in Austin and Mexico. In the latter, he received two 10-second penalties. To add more fuel to the fire, Verstappen’s father has blamed Red Bull for his son’s dangerous driving.

“He has to do this because the car is not good enough and he is doing everything he can to win the title,” Jos Verstappen told De Telegraaf, while admitting the second penalty was justified. “But Max is not going to change his driving style because there were a few stewards present now who are not comfortable with him anyway,” he added.

While most drivers on the paddock believe that penalties for Verstappen were long overdue, with McLaren boss calling the situation “ridiculous.” Meanwhile, Norris, who is behind Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship, has also stated that the Dutchman’s driving is “not very clean.”

During the Mexico GP, Verstappen forced Norris off the track on lap 10, and four corners later was deemed to have left the track and gained an advantage. After the penalties, he still managed to finish sixth.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen during Mexico GP Qualifying (Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Norris finished second, cutting Verstappen’s overall lead to 47 points, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz winning the race and Charles Leclerc finishing third. It’s the second consecutive weekend with the Ferraris in the podium.

McLaren: At the top of the Constructors’ Standings

Verstappen and company are heading to Brazil this weekend, with the Dutch driver still on the verge of clinching his fourth championship title. However, in the Constructors’ standings, Horner’s team has now fallen to third place.

McLaren currently leads with 566 points, holding a 29-point advantage over Ferrari. Red Bull trails the British team by 54 points, with the São Paulo race set to be followed by Grands Prix in Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.