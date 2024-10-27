Formula 1: Franco Colapinto reportedly receives shocking offer for 2025

Speculation about Franco Colapinto’s future in Formula 1 grows each week. According to new reports, the Argentine has received an offer from Red Bull for next season.

With only a few races under his belt, Franco Colapinto is enjoying a rapid rise in Formula 1. While Williams is determined to secure the young talent, they now face the risk of losing the promising Argentine to Red Bull.

Renowned Italian journalist Roberto Chinchero, reporting for Sky Sports, revealed that Colapinto has received an offer from the Milton Keynes-based team. The Argentine driver made a strong impression in his initial F1 races, quickly earning a reputation as a talent that cannot be overlooked.

“The offer is there. Milton Keynes (Red Bull) can give him a seat. But the ‘card’ is from Williams which has had him in its junior programme for two years and it is not certain that it is willing to sell him,” Chinchero explained during the official broadcast of the Mexican Grand Prix.

Christian Horner, principal of Red Bull Racing, has praised the Argentine driver. “He’s been a huge surprise. No one was talking about him, but he got into that Williams and was exceptional in just a few races. It was really impressive,” he said on the F1 Nation Podcast.

Franco Colapinto of Argentina and Williams and Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App RB congratulate each other after the F1 Grand Prix of United States (Mark Sutton/Getty Images)

This report comes just days after journalist Joe Saward revealed that Colapinto is being considered for Red Bull’s junior team, VCARB, next year as a replacement for Liam Lawson, who would, in turn, replace Sergio Perez to drive alongside Max Verstappen.

Colapinto admits he isn’t thinking about his future

While speculation surrounding the Argentine’s future is growing every week, Colapinto has told the press that he isn’t particularly worried about it. “My job is to drive the car quick enough, to turn the wheel,” he said to Sky Sports.

“I am not really into it. My managers do an amazing job and I trust them,” he explained. “They are doing a great job. I am not focused on what is happening, I don’t want to put energy into it.”

“I know there are no seats left, no space for me to go,” he admitted. However, he remains focused on his main goal: “I am trying to show that I deserve a place in Formula 1, that I came to stay. I hope to leave that impression. I am sure that in the future—2026 or 2027—I will be back,” he said.

