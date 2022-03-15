Augusta against Queens at Christenberry Fieldhouse for the Third Round of the 2022 NCAA Division II Basketball Championship season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Augusta (30-3) and Queens (30-3) meet in for a Third Round game in the 2022 NCAA Division II Basketball Championship. This game will take place at Christenberry Fieldhouse on March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). One of the most interesting games of the day. Here is all the related information about this College Basketball game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Augusta Jags have shown no mercy to anyone in the NCAA DII Basketball tournament, in the previous two rounds they crushed Belmont Abbey and UNC Pembroke. Only in the second round the rivals were a little tougher against Augusta but in the end the team knew how to dominate the game to win.

Queens had to work hard to win in the first round against Columubs St, but the second round was slightly easier for Queens against Lincoln Memorial. Queens have a similar record to Augusta at 30-3 overall, so this will be one of the closest games of the day.

Augusta vs Queens: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Christenberry Fieldhouse, Augusta, Georgia.

Live Stream: pbcsportsnetwork.com/augustajags/

Augusta vs Queens: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Augusta vs Queens: Storylines

Augusta are into the third round thanks to a pair of victories that were considered easy for them against Belmont Abbey 106-77 and UNC Pembroke 82-76. That last game, in the second round, against UNC was a little more complicated than the first. Augusta's players were more confident after a blowout victory against Belmont, and that was a weak point that UNC took advantage of to win the first quarter 40-34. Augusta had to play better in the second quarter and the team won that quarter 48-36, two key players from the Agusta bench scored 10 points: Darren Lucas-White and David Viti.

Queens came close to being out of the tournament with a tight win against Columbus State University at home 86-84. The team won the first quarter of the game against Columbus 48-39, a margin of 9 points, but in the second quarter Queens relaxed too much and let the rivals win the quarter 45-38. Those defensive issues were apparently fixed in their recent second-round victory over Lincoln Memorial 81-76.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Augusta vs Queens in the U.S.

This 2022 NCAA Division II Basketball Championship Third Round game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: pbcsportsnetwork.com/augustajags/. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Augusta vs Queens: Predictions And Odds

Augusta are favorites to win this game by -4.5 points, they a strong offense game but the rivals are ready to show they have a good offense game as well. Queens are underdogs at +4.5 ATS. The totals are offered at 153 points. The best pick for this College Basketball game is: Augusta -4.5.



-- Augusta -4.5 Totals 153 Queens +4.5

* Odds via ---