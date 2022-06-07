Azerbaijan will host the eighth Grand Prix of this 2022 Formula 1 season, and here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this Formula 1 race in the United States.

The 2022 Formula 1 season will arrive in Azerbaijan for what will be the eighth Grand Prix this year. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV.

After a very interesting Monaco Grand Prix as this race usually is, one of the three that make up the Triple Crown together with the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with Sergio "Checo" Perez as the great winner, the championship 2022 of Formula 1 was very even in the first three positions (click here to see the standings of drivers and constructors).

The Ferrari team was the big loser of that race, since its two drivers had the best qualifying times, and on a circuit with tight corners and short straights (that is, widely favorable to their cars), but an error in the strategy saw the Red Bull driver take victory. That is why they will do everything possible to recover this weekend, which in addition to Formula 1 will have the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America of the IndyCar Series, the Toyota Save Mart 350 of Nascar and the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022: Date

This eighth race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, which will take place at the Baku City Circuit in what will be the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be raced this Sunday, June 12 at 7:00 AM (ET).

Monaco Grand Prix 2022: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022

The eighth race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, what will be this Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 which takes place at the Baku City Circuit will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other Options: ESPN.

