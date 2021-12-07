Barcelona is looking to beat Bayern in Munich to earn their spot in the round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Bayern Munich will host Barcelona for Matchday 6 of 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch it on Paramount+ and fuboTV (free trial).

The home side is looking to close their group stage campaign with a six win. The Germans have been impressive so far in the competition, scoring 19 goals and only receiving three. With the first place of the group already secured, they just want to extend their three-match winning streak against Barca.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are looking for a miracle. With Xavi Hernandez leading, the Cules tied 0-0 with Benfica last time out. That means that the Catalans need a win to secure their place in the round of 16 without depending on the result between the Portuguese and Dynamo Kiev. However, Barca have never won in Munich before.

Bayern vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Time: 3.00 PM (ET).

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

Bayern vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Bayern vs Barcelona: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other 10 times in the Champions League, with Bayern being the best team so far thanks to seven wins. Barcelona have defeated them two times and they have drawn once. Their last two matches have ended with the Germans trashing the Catalans: 8-2, and 3-0 last time out in the Camp Nou.

How to watch or live stream Bayern vs Barcelona in the US

The match between Bayern and Barcelona Matchday 6 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage to be played on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by Paramount+ and fuboTV. You can also watch it on TUDN and Univision.

Bayern vs Barcelona: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Bayern Munich are the favorites to win this match with odds of -185, while Barcelona have odds of +410. A tie would end up in a +380 payout.

