Belgian Grand Prix: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online FREE this Formula 1 race in your country

The Belgian Grand Prix, 12th race of the 2023 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, July 30; and here you will find all the information you need to know about this Grand Prix, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Belgian Grand Prix online free in the US on Fubo]

Undoubtedly, this could be the most interesting race so far this season. After several Grand Prix, Max Verstappen will finally not start on pole; instead, Charles Leclerc will take that position, presenting an unbeatable chance for Ferrari to score valuable points, especially since Sainz will start from 4th place.

The drivers’ championship could also be affected, as Verstappen’s immediate pursuer, Sergio Perez, will start from second place. In addition, Mercedes‘ Hamilton and Russell will start from 3rd and 8th positions, respectively, while McLaren’s Piastri and Norris will start 5th and 7th. The two Aston Martins, which have experienced a notable drop in performance in the last GPs, will start 9th (Alonso) and 10th (Stroll).

Belgian Grand Prix: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Belgian Grand Prix: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports, Star +

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo

Canada: TSN Direct, TSN (English); RDS (French)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Deutschland

India: F1 TV Pro

Ireland: Sky Sports F1

Mexico: Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium, Fox Sports MX App, F1TV Pro

Netherlands: ViaPlay

Norway: ViaPlay

Poland: ViaPlay

Spain: DAZN, DAZN F1 en Movistar, ESPN Deportes

Sweden: ViaPlay

UK: NOW TV, Sky Go app, Sky Sports F1

United States: Fubo (free trial), ESPN2.