The future of the Big 12 is focused on continuing to expand with more programs to offer a higher level of play against the other big favorites conferences of the CFB in the FBS, but we still have to wait for the new teams to join the conference.

Good and bad news within the Big 12 conference, but the news is not new, it is something that everyone already knows. The first good news is about the expansion of the conference, the Big 12 opens the doors to four new programs in 2023. But one of the worst news is that two big programs will no longer be part of the conference.

The Big 12 conference wants to offer the highest level of college football possible, so in September 2021 conference affiliate members voted to accept four new programs into the conference that include BYU and Cincinnati.

The main objective of the Big 12 is to be more competitive, but it has been more than a decade since a football team within the conference has won a CFP title. The Big 12 has had better results in other college sports like softball, swimming, track, even basketball.

What are the two programs that will leave the Big 12 conference?

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns decided not to extend their television rights beyond 2025, which means both programs will no longer be part of the Big 12 conference for the 2025 college football season.

Who will join the Big 12 conference in 2023?

In 2021, Big 12 conference members voted to welcome four new programs to join the conference in 2023: Brigham Young University, University of Central Florida, University of Cincinnati, and University of Houston.

What are the teams that play in the Big 12?

The official members of the Big 12 are: Baylor, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Christian, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Texas Longhorns. Once future members join in 2023 the conference will be as big as the ACC.

The conference affiliate members are: Air Force, Crimson Tide, Denver Pioneers, Fresno Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Iowa Panthers, North Dakota Bison, South Dakota Jackrabbits, Volunteers, Utah Wolverines, Wyoming Cowboys.

Can the Big 12 still be considered a power 5 conference?

After the Oklahoma Sooners and the Longhorns leave the conference things could get messy within the conference. It's unlikely that any of the remaining members within the conference will be able to offer the same level of play that a program like Oklahoma does.

The current Big 12 is poor, but with the future members the statistics of the conference will be much better, since the conference will feed on the statistics of the new teams that will be part of the conference, the Sooners will take their appearances for the SEC in 2025.

