Brandon Nakashima will be competing on the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021 as one of the best tennis players under 21. Here, check out everything you need to know about the American: parents, age, net worth and height.

The United States has produced some of the best tennis players, male or female, in history. Pete Sampras, Serena and Venus Williams, Andre Agassi, Martina Navratilova, John McEnroe… It’s been hard to find talent to fill those shoes. And every youngster that makes it to the tour, has the weight of history on their shoulders.

While the future it’s unpredictable, right now two young male players are trying to make history on the court. Sebastian Korda and Brandon Nakashima are part of the top 8 of tennis players under 21, and they will be competing in the Next Gen ATP Finals, a competition that has served as a way to smooth the road to the tennis elite.

Nakashima qualified for the event after an impressive year in which he reached back-to-back tour-level finals in Los Cabos and Atlanta, where he lost to John Isner. Right now, he’s No. 63 in the world but he wants to prove that he has what it takes to make it in the tour. Here, check out some facts about him.

Who are Brandon Nakashima’s parents?

Brandon Nakashima is the son of Wesley Nakashima and Christina Nakashima. Both are pharmacists. While his parents were born in the United States, his ethnicity is Japanese and Vietnamese.

How old is Brandon Nakashima?

Brandon Nakashima is 20 years old. He was born in San Diego, United States on August 3, 2001. He has a younger brother named Bryce. Before turning professional, Nakashima studied one semester at the University of Virginia.

What is Brandon Nakashima’s net worth?

Between doubles and singles, Nakashima has earned $682,649 in prize money only. He also has sponsorship deals with Motorola, Fila and DermTech.

How tall is Brandon Nakashima?

Brandon Nakashima is 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) tall. He is right-handed and plays with a two-handed backhand.