Caitlin Clark was the key factor to break a WNBA record during the game between Indiana Fever and New York Liberty.

Caitlin Clark has produced a revolution in the WNBA after the Indiana Fever selected her as the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft. As a consequence, almost every rival is changing their home venue in order to produce extraordinary attendance numbers.

For example, the Washington Mystics will move from Entertainment and Sports Arena (4200 seats) to Capital One Arena (20356 seats), the Atlanta Dream will play against the Fever at State Farm Arena (17000 seats) and the Las Vegas Aces will host Caitlin at T-Mobile Arena (18000 spectators).

Undoubtedly, Clark is an idol for younger generations and his impact in women’s basketball could be compared in the future with legends of the game such as Michael Jordan or LeBron James.

This weekend, when the Indiana Fever visited the New York Liberty, a surprising WNBA record was broken. Yes. Another episode of The Caitlin Clark Effect.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever (Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark helps to break another WNBA record

Thanks to the presence of Caitlin Clark, the game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Barclays Center produced a record ticket revenue in WNBA history.

This was Clark’s first game ever in New York and, according to many reports, the Liberty got more than $2 million in revenue due to a sold out arena of more than 18000 spectators.