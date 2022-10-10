Brazil will face Japan for the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Brazil will play against Japan in what will be the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

In the third game of the quarterfinals of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, the last runners-up of the 2022 Nations League will play, Brazil, who have also been one of the strongest teams in the tournament (8-1 record so far), and without a doubt the favorites to advance to the semifinals.

Japan know that they are facing a very complex challenge if they wish to continue participating in this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. However, they have a favorable fact: the only game that the Brazilians lost in the tournament was precisely against the Japanese. It will undoubtedly be a tough game looking for a place in the top four.

Brazil vs Japan: Date

Brazil and Japan will face each other in Apeldoorn, Netherlands this Tuesday, October 11 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET) in what will be the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Brazil vs Japan: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Brazil vs Japan: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second stage game between Brazil and Japan be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

