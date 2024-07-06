Caitlin Clark is the new face of the WNBA producing incredible attendance records and TV ratings all over the country. She already became an idol for young girls playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but now her impact is reaching a totally different level.

Each game of the Indiana Fever has become an instant sold-out at home or on the road. In fact, many teams in the league have changed their traditional venues to bigger ones in order to accommodate thousands of fans.

During this first months in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has delivered on the court. After a brutal start of the schedule for the Fever, the rookie brought them back to playoff contention.

Caitlin Clark breaks impressive WNBA record

Caitlin Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple double. She had 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds leading an amazing fourth quarter comeback for the Indiana Fever against the New York Liberty.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool. Honestly, I feel like we played a really good game. You don’t get it without your teammates finishing baskets for you. It’s really cool. This franchise has had a lot of really great players. So, to be a part of that, I’m just very lucky and fortunate.”

In another incredible stat, this was the first triple double ever in Fever’s franchise history. A massive victory over one of the best teams in the league. “You celebrate it and you enjoy it, but also, at the same time, there’s still so much we can learn from it. It gives you a lot of confidence. Everybody is going to give us their best shot. That’s just what it is. This shows us that we can play with the best.”