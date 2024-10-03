Caitlin Clark named WNBA Rookie of the Year on landslide Vote

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark nearly swept the vote to be named the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year, a well-deserved honor for the new face of women’s basketball.

Caitlin Clark is already starting to gather awards in her first season in the WNBA, as she has been named the league’s Rookie of the Year—a no-brainer given the fantastic first season the 22-year-old had.

Before playing in the WNBA, Clark already had an illustrious collegiate career, earning recognition as a three-time NCAA season assists leader from 2022 to 2024 and a three-time NCAA season scoring leader in 2021, 2022, and 2024. Her exceptional talent culminated in becoming the NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader and having her jersey retired by the Iowa Hawkeyes.

As stated by the WNBA’s X account, in her first season in the league she “averaged 19.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and led the WNBA with 8.4 APG, becoming the first rookie to ever lead in that category.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark WNBARookie of the Year Voting

Clark garnered 66 out of 67 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. She is the third player in the Fever’s history to earn WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, following in the footsteps of Aliyah Boston (2023) and Tamika Catchings (2002).

Indiana Fever Indiana guard Caitlin Clark 22 drives to the basket during the WNBA match against Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Indiana Fever defeat Dallas Wings 100-93.

Advertisement

While Clark excelled on the court, her team, the Indiana Fever, went just 20-20 for a .500 season and were swept by the Connecticut Sun in the best-of-three first-round playoff series.

Advertisement

see also Caitlin Clark reveals her surprising standout moment of her Rookie Season in the WNBA

Clark’s end-of-season accomplishments consisted of WNBA Rookie of the Year (2024), WNBA All-Rookie Team (2024), WNBA All-Star (2024), WNBA assists leader (2024), and WNBA rookie all-time scoring leader.