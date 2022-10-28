California take on Oregon at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

California and Oregon meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. The home team wants to improve their record, but the visitors are not willing to give up so easily. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The last three weeks were a headache for the Golden Bears, they lost three straight games against Washington State 9-28, Colorado 13-20 (OT) and the most recent loss was against Washington 21-28.

The Ducks haven't lost a game since Week 1 when they were humiliated by the Georgia Bulldogs 3-49 on the road. The last six weeks were perfect for the Ducks, the winning streak grew last week with a victory against a Top 25 team, UCLA 45-30 at home.

California vs Oregon: Date

California and Oregon play for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 29 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. The Golden Bears know the visitors are having a good time, and the Ducks know how to win on the road.

California vs Oregon: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch California vs Oregon at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 9

This game for the Week 9 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, California and Oregon at the California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley on Saturday, October 29, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FS1