Cameron Norrie and Reilly Opelka will meet at the Paris Masters 2021 Round of 32. The Briton is looking for a place in the ATP Finals in Turin. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 in the US.

Norrie, 26, will try to win his second ATP Masters 1000 after his unexpected triumph in Indian Wells 2021. He has to if he wants to be part of the Nitto ATP Finals, where only the best eight players of the year get to compete.

He defeated Argentine Federico Dalbonis in the first round. Meanwhile, Reilly Opelka will try to upset him in the second round. The American didn’t have a good run at Indian Wells, losing in the second round to Grigor Dimitrov, and he would like to improve that in Paris.

Cameron Norrie vs Reilly Opelka: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Bercy, Paris.

Cameron Norrie vs Reilly Opelka: Time by state in the US

Cameron Norrie vs Reilly Opelka: Head-to-head

Norrie and Opelka have faced each other one time, with the American taking the match. They met last year in the first round of the Masters 1000 Cincinnati, with Opelka prevailing in two straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

How to watch or live stream Cameron Norrie vs Reilly Opelka in the US

The 2021 Paris Masters match between Cameron Norrie and Reilly Opelka to be played on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Centre Court of the AccorHotels Arena will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP TV and Tennis Channel.

Cameron Norrie vs Reilly Opelka: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to FanDuel, Cameron Norrie is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -220, while Reilly Opelka has odds of +180.

FanDuel Cameron Norrie -220 Reilly Opelka +180

