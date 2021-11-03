Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will fight for the undisputed super middleweight title in Las Vegas. Here, find out when, where and how to watch this fight in the US.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: Date, time and TV Channel for the Road to Undisputed fight in the US

The unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will fight against IBF champion Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in what’s expected to be a thrilling fight. While Alvarez is the overwhelming favorite, Plant isn’t planning to put things easy for the Mexican.

Alvarez, 31, has been looking to unify all four 168lb titles. He defeated Callum Smith for the WBA and WBC titles. Then, beat Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO strap in May. Meanwhile, Plant is the unbeaten IBF champion since January 2019.

History it’s a stake between these two and that’s probably why there’s more bad blood than ever before the fight even began. At the first press conference for the fight in September, Plant responded to a shove from Alvarez with a few punches. Things are heated up, and expectations are high.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: Date

The fight between Mexican Canelo Alvarez and American Caleb Plant for the unified super middleweight title will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: Time by State in the United States

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant fight

The boxing fight between Mexican Canelo Alvarez and American Caleb Plant for the unified super middleweight title at the MGM Grand Garden will be broadcasted on Showtime PPV, Showtime.com or the Showtime App for $79,99.