Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will face each other on November 6 in Las Vegas with the title of super middleweight world champion. Here, check out how much money will Alvarez will eran for this fight.

The unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will fight against IBF champion Caleb Plant on Saturday, November 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It’s the fight that every boxing fan has been waiting for and things are already heated up.

Alvarez, 31, will risk his super-medium titles. He beat Callum Smith for the WBA and WBC titles, and last May he defeated Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO strap. Now, he’s looking to add the IBF, which has been in Plant hands since January 2019.

Plant, 29, has made three successful title defenses. The animosity between these two was obvious at the first press conference for the fight in September. While Plant traded blows with Alvarez, who shoved him first. So, everything’s set up for the encounter.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: How much money will Canelo make?

As always, boxing moves money and this fight won’t be the exception. According to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, there are $50 million to split for both fighters. Canelo Alvarez will take home $40 million, while Caleb Plant will earn the other $10.

However, that amount isn’t the total of the earnings for both. They received that for stepping into the ring at the MGM Grand Garden Arena but they can earn more thanks to the sponsorships and the deal they have with the box office takings.

We’ll have to wait to know that amount for sure. For now, what we do know is that Canelo Alvarez is looking for greatness and that Caleb Plant will try to prevent that from happening in what could be one of the most thrilling fights in a while.