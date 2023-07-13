In the pursuit of the Wimbledon 2023 title, Novak Djokovic appears as the clear favorite with his usual dominance on the court. However, one potential challenger is Carlos Alcaraz, who is going to play against Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

Alcaraz has a rematch with Djokovic as his mission following his defeat at the French Open. An injury in the third set deprived him from an exciting matchup, but he is ready to take avenge his loss in a different surface. The recent controversy has gained even more attention considering it involves the best players of the moment.

Alcaraz’s father was caught filming Djokovic during a training session, adding an intriguing twist to the tournament. While Djokovic prepares to face Jannik Sinner, the incident has prompted him to raise his voice calling for privacy during his training sessions. Now, it was Alcaraz who spoke about the incident.

Carlos Alcaraz Breaks Silence on ‘Spygate’ Incident with Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023

Following Djokovic’s victory against Andrey Rublev at Wimbledon 2023, the attention turned to Alcaraz as he took the opportunity to address the ‘Spygate’ controversy. With regards to the incident where his father was accused of filming Djokovic during a training session, Alcaraz seized the opportunity to provide his perspective and clear the air on the matter.

“My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches. I think he gets into the club at 11 a.m., gets out at 10 p.m., watching matches, watching practice from everyone, being able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he’s filmed the sessions” Alcaraz admitted.

However, he doesn’t consider that benefits him. “I don’t think so. I mean, I have a lot of videos from Djokovic on every platform. I think it’s not an advantage for me”, Alcaraz said when asked about a potential boost with this potentially helpful material.