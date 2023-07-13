In the race for the Wimbledon 2023 title, Novak Djokovic has emerged as the main favorite with an unstoppable performance on the court. As he prepares to face Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, Djokovic’s dominance remains unchallenged. However, one potential challenger is Carlos Alcaraz, who is to play against Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz has had his eyes set on Djokovic since the two met in the semifinals at the French Open. It was an injury in the third set what deprived the youngster from an epic matchup, but he is ready to take revenge. This is why the recent controversy garnered even more attention considering it involves a theoretical advantage.

Recently, Alcaraz’s father was caught filming Djokovic during a training session, adding an intriguing twist to the tournament. While Djokovic has been laser-focused on his quest for another Wimbledon triumph, the incident has prompted him to raise his voice calling for privacy during his training sessions.

Novak Djokovic Complains about Carlos Alcaraz’s father at Wimbledon 2023

Djokovic’s unstoppable form at Wimbledon 2023 has made him a difficult force to overcome, leading others to explore any possible advantage to defeat him, even involving his training sessions. Alcaraz finds himself in the midst of the storm as his father was caught filming Djokovic’s training, something Nole complained about with the organization.

“The circumstances are such that we don’t have privacy in training, although sometimes I would like to have more privacy. The fact is that you are not completely relaxed in training. You know your rivals are there, you know everyone is looking over your shoulder at what’s going on, what you’re working on. Every shot is measured, evaluated and assessed. That, through some analysis, affects the eventual meeting with Alcaraz or anyone tomorrow. I bring the intensity to training as well. The bottom line is that you don’t want to give your rivals the impression that you’re weak, that you’re nervous”, Djokovic said.