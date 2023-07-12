Andy Roddick responded strongly to a former British tennis player’s bold claim about Novak Djokovic‘s serving prowess, bringing up the name of an American tennis legend like Pete Sampras. Djokovic’s dominance put him in the semifinals at Wimbledon 2023 as it was expected, but one aspect of his game might not be the best of all times.

Roddick a highly successful career that included winning the 2003 US Open. However, he was also intimidating on grass, reaching the final at the All England Club three times. Despite he lost each one of them against Roger Federer, there is no denying his contributions to the sport were huge considering he was the world’s N°1.

Former British tennis player Mark Petchey ignited the conversation by suggesting that Djokovic’s serve might be the best ever when accounting for his height. “Starting to think that inch for inch Djokovic is the best 1st server the sport has ever seen”, he wrote on Twitter. Roddick’s answer was immediate, with another icon being introduced into the discussion.

Andy Roddick Ranks Pete Sampras’ Serve Above Novak Djokovic’s

Roddick is renowned for his formidable serve, which continues to be regarded as one of the fastest in tennis history. Throughout his career, Roddick consistently unleashed blistering serves that left opponents scrambling to react. His powerful delivery allowed him to dominate matches, so his words on the matter are almost holy.

“Pete Sampras would like a minute of your time. Nole is amazing, but this is a reach. Also, I’m shorter than Nole”, Roddick posted in response to Petchey’s comment. There are other notable servers like John Isner, but the discussion involved height as well. Sampras was his choice because he had a more dominant serve than Djokovic despite being shorter, with Roddick even putting himself in the discussion.