Tomas Berdych consistently maintained a prominent presence in the upper echelons of the rankings despite never winning a Grand Slam. His experience playing significant matches against the “Big Three” provides him with enough knowledge of their strengths, which he utilized to discuss what could potentially halt Novak Djokovic‘s quest for victory at Wimbledon 2023.

Berdych is currently working as a mentor for fellow Czech player Jiri Lehecka, but he was a dangerous force on the tour himself. He reached the semifinals in each of the four Grand Slam tournaments. However, one of the defining moments of his career was his remarkable run at Wimbledon 2010.

He played a central role in producing shocking outcomes that year, highlighted by his defeat of the top seed and then six-time champion, Roger Federer, in the quarterfinal encounter. Berdych continued to surpass expectations by triumphing over the formidable No. 3 ranked Djokovic in a captivating semifinal matchup before ultimately losing to Rafael Nadal in the final.

Tomas Berdych Points to a Potential for Obstacle Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023

Djokovic has been an unstoppable force at Wimbledon 2023, exhibiting his unparalleled skill and determination. In a remarkable feat, he recently triumphed over Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals, equaling Federer’s Grand Slam record. The performances he has shown so far seem to suggest no other player could take him down, a sentiment that Berdych agrees with.

“I would definitely say only himself. If he’s able to stay calm and focused – and he’s super strong in that department – then I think he is going to win the title, I am not surprised that Novak is still in shape and still chasing Slam history. It’s nice that he’s still around, I wish him all the best”, Berdych said to Sasa Ozmo of Tennis Majors when asked about who could defeat Djokovic.