The season is in a very intriguing part as it transitions from clay to grass. Novak Djokovic won the French Open not too long ago, but Wimbledon will begin soon. Someone who should be a player to watch is Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spaniard has already won a Grand Slam. Last year he took the U.S. Open to become the youngest ATP World’s N°1 ever, so he has been a stellar presence. However, there is an area where he can continue getting better.

Alcaraz has a playing style that adapts to every surface. He couldn’t defeat Djokovic in the semifinals of Roland Garros only because he got injured, although his versatility is outstanding. Grass seems to be his next target to add more titles to his resume.

Carlos Alcaraz admits he watches videos of Roger Federer and Andy Murray

This surface is a very particular one because there are only a handful of tournaments in the schedule. All the action is concentrated in one month, so players have very little time to adapt. The way to move on grass is something that Alcaraz highlights as the most important thing. To improve in that area he watches videos of two legends.

“I have always said that on grass you have to move well. I like to put on videos of Roger Federer, of Andy Murray, who are among the players who move the best on grass. Djokovic slides as if he were on dirt and that’s not going to be my case. It is not how they hit, because each one has their own style, but to see how they move, and try to imitate them”, Alcaraz explained according to As.