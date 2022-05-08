Carlos Alcaraz became tennis’s new star. Here we let you know about his profile:Age, height, coach, parents and net worth.

The new tennis generation has appeared and Carlos Alcaraz is undoubtedly part of it. From being a young promising player, the Spaniard became tennis´s new star. Alcaraz is currently World No. 6 (His ranking will probably change).

Earlier in April 2022, he won The Miami Open title to become the youngest men’s champion in 37-year tournament history and 3rd-youngest ATP Masters 1000 champion in series history. Captured Rio de Janeiro title in February 2022 to become the youngest player to break into Top 20 since A. Medvedev and the youngest ATP 500 champion in series history.

Alcaraz has already won five tournaments. In 2021 he conquered Umag, and the Next Gen Finals, in 2022: Barcelona, ATP Masters 1000 Miami, and Rio de Janeiro. Furthermore, he is the first man ever to beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back on clay. "I don't find it wrong to compare him to Rafa," Tony Nadal said

How old is Carlos Alcaraz?

His full name is Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and he is 19 years old. He was born on May 5, 2003, in El Palmar, Murcia, Spain. According to Astrologers, Carlos Alcaraz's zodiac sign is Taurus. He debuted in the ATP professional tour at only 16 years old at the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi, defeating fellow countryman Albert Ramos Vinolas after receiving a wildcard for the singles main draw.

How tall is Carlos Alcaraz?

He’s right-handed and plays with a two-handed backhand. Carlos Alcaraz’s height is 1.85 meters or 6 ft 1 in, and his weight is 72kg.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz’s coach?

Carlos Alcaraz is coached by Juan Carlos Ferrero, Spanish former World No. 1 tennis player and winner of the 2003 French Open. Alcaraz has been coached by Ferrero since he was 14 years old, and the academy is located in Alicante. Ferrero was the one who nicknamed Alcaraz "El Mosquito".

Who are Carlos Alcaraz’s parents?

El Mosquito is the son of Carlos Alcaraz and Virginia Garfia. He has three siblings: Alvaro (the eldest), Sergio, and Jaime (both younger than him). Both his grandfather and his father played tennis. Carlos Alcaraz (Dad) was runner-up in Spain. Now, he is the director of a tennis school in a country club.

"Without them, the good times I have off the track would not be possible, nor the level I show on it. I am very lucky to have the family I have", Alcaraz said about his family.

How much is Carlos Alcaraz's net worth?

Carlos Alcaraz has been a professional tennis player for a few years and has already won several tournaments. It’s estimated that he has a net worth of $2 million.