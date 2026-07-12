China vs Italy: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League match on July 12, 2026

China will take on Italy in Week 3 game of the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League. Both teams are vying for first place in the preliminary round. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match China vs Italy Tournament Women’s Volleyball Nations League Date Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time 8:00 AM (ET) / 5:00 AM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream VBTV

How to watch China vs Italy in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch every minute of the action live, with exclusive streaming coverage available on VBTV.

Be sure to tune in and don’t miss a single point from what promises to be an exciting and entertaining showdown.

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Can I watch China vs Italy for free?

Watch the entire match live in the United States with VBTV, the official streaming platform for the event.

A paid subscription is required, as the service does not offer a free trial, but you can get a annual plan for $6.25/month.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With first place in the preliminary round still up for grabs, Italy heads into a pivotal showdown against China with plenty at stake despite both teams already securing quarterfinal berths.

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The Italians enter tied with Brazil and the United States in the standings, making a convincing victory essential while keeping an eye on the outcome of the other key matchup.

China has already locked in its place in the knockout stage as well, but a strong performance could improve its final position in the standings, adding even more importance to this clash.

Xiangyu Gong of China – Steph Chambers/Getty Images

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What time is the China vs Italy match?

The match kicks off today, July 12, at 8:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 8:00 AM

Central Time: 7:00 AM

Mountain Time: 6:00 AM

Pacific Time: 5:00 AM