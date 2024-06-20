Poland will play against Turkey for the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Poland vs Turkey in the USA: 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League quarterfinals

Poland are set to face Turkey in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League quarterfinals. Here, you’ll find all the essential details, including the match date, start time, and various streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

This game will determine the last semifinalists of a tournament that has proven to be very tough. Two teams with similar strengths face each other, promising a very tough and evenly matched duel where anything could happen, and either team could emerge victorious.

On one side, there is one of the main contenders, Poland, aiming to return to the top four after an impressive regular season with a 10-2 record. On the other side, the defending champions, Turkey, are eager to retain the title they won in 2023.

When will the Poland vs Turkey match be played?

The game for the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League quarterfinals between Poland and Turkey will be played this Friday, June 21 at 9:30 AM (ET).

Poland national team – IMAGO / Fotostyk

Poland vs Turkey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Poland vs Turkey in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League quarterfinal game between Poland and Turkey will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.