The USA will face off against Italy in what will be the in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League quarterfinals. Here, you’ll find all the essential details, including the match date, start time, and various streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

After a heroic qualification in the last game against Japan, the United States are ready for a tough confrontation, seeking a place in the semifinals against none other than Italy, one of the strongest teams in the tournament and candidates for the title. Italy are also the second-best team from the regular phase.

The recent history between these rivals is not favorable for the Americans: in the penultimate game of Week 3, they lost 3-1 against the Italians. However, they believe the outcome could be different this time and are determined to reach the semifinals. On the European side, Italy knows they are favorites but also understand that overconfidence would be a mistake.

When will the USA vs Italy match be played?

The game for the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League quarterfinals between USA and Italy will be played this Friday, June 21 at 6:00 AM (ET).

Myriam Fatime Sylla of Italy – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

USA vs Italy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 AM

CT: 5:00 AM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch USA vs Italy in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League quarterfinal game between USA and Italy will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.