USA vs Brazil: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League match on July 11, 2026

USA will face Brazil in Week 3 game of the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League. Both teams are vying for first place in the preliminary round. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match USA vs Brazil Tournament Women’s Volleyball Nations League Date Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time 11:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream VBTV

How to watch USA vs Brazil in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch every minute of the action live, with exclusive streaming coverage available on VBTV.

Be sure to tune in and don’t miss a single point from what promises to be an exciting and entertaining showdown.

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Can I watch USA vs Brazil for free?

Watch the entire match live in the United States with VBTV, the official streaming platform for the event.

A paid subscription is required, as the service does not offer a free trial, but you can get a annual plan for $6.25/month.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A battle for the top spot in the preliminary round is on deck as the United States meets Brazil in one of the tournament’s marquee matchups.

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Team USA enters as the current leader after grinding out a thrilling five-set victory over Turkey, while Brazil arrives with plenty at stake after its setback against Thailand.

A win would give the Brazilians a chance to overtake the Americans in the standings, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown between two of the competition’s strongest contenders.

Macris Fernanda Silva Carneiro of Team Brazil – Christian Petersen/Getty Images

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What time is the USA vs Brazil match?

The match kicks off today, July 11, at 11:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM

Central Time: 10:00 PM

Mountain Time: 9:00 PM

Pacific Time: 8:00 PM