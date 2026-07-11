USA vs Brazil: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League match on July 11, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|USA vs Brazil
|Tournament
|Women’s Volleyball Nations League
|Date
|Saturday, July 11, 2026
|Time
|11:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|VBTV
How to watch USA vs Brazil in the USA
Fans in the United States can catch every minute of the action live, with exclusive streaming coverage available on VBTV.
Be sure to tune in and don’t miss a single point from what promises to be an exciting and entertaining showdown.
Can I watch USA vs Brazil for free?
Watch the entire match live in the United States with VBTV, the official streaming platform for the event.
A paid subscription is required, as the service does not offer a free trial, but you can get a annual plan for $6.25/month.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
A battle for the top spot in the preliminary round is on deck as the United States meets Brazil in one of the tournament’s marquee matchups.
Team USA enters as the current leader after grinding out a thrilling five-set victory over Turkey, while Brazil arrives with plenty at stake after its setback against Thailand.
A win would give the Brazilians a chance to overtake the Americans in the standings, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown between two of the competition’s strongest contenders.
Macris Fernanda Silva Carneiro of Team Brazil – Christian Petersen/Getty Images
What time is the USA vs Brazil match?
The match kicks off today, July 11, at 11:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 11:00 PM
Central Time: 10:00 PM
Mountain Time: 9:00 PM
Pacific Time: 8:00 PM