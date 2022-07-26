Also known as the Washington Open, the Citi Open is a tennis hardcourt tournament played at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C. Check out how to buy and how do tickets cost to go to a gameday.

Citi Open 2022 tickets price: How to buy them and how much do they cost?

The William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park will open their doors for the 2022 Citi Open also known as the Washington Open tournament for both the ATP and the WTA. Last year, Jannik Sinner was crowned as the champion. The WTA will return after two years of absence.

The 2021 champion won't return to defend his title in Washington. However, both American players Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka will play. As well as Russian star Andrey Rublev and Poland sensation Hubert Hurkacz. As for the WTA, Jessica Pegula, Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka will headline the tournament.

If you are a tennis fan in the D.C near area between July 30 and August 8, you may check out the prices for the ATP 500 and the WTA 250 tournaments for both Men's and Women's Singles divisions. This year's Citi Open won't feature any doubles tournament.

How much do the tickets for the Citi Open cost?

The Citi Open organization put up 4 different types of tickets for sale. There are tickets per session for a single day, tickets for the full tournament, premium seating tickets that are included in several packages and renewal for the 2021 full series package buyers.

According to Seat Geek, tickets per session are divided by days. First off, sessions 1 and 2 are for Qualifying games on July 30 and July 31, while sessions 3 and 4 are for Round 1 matchups on August 1 and August 2. For sessions 5 and 6, matchups will be played on August 3 and August 4. As for Sessions 7 and 8 are for Quarterfinals matches on August 5. The semifinals and the finals matchups for sessions 9 through 11 will be played on August 6 and August 7.

Session tickets per session

Section 1 through 12 price tickets: Between $55 to $65 per ticket

Section 13 and 14 price tickets: Between $50 to $220 per ticket

Full Tournament packages per section

Platinium Box Seats price tickets: $1,700 per ticket (sold out)

Premium Courtside Box Seats price tickets: $1,350 per ticket

Courtside price tickets: $1,000 per ticket

North Covered Reserved price tickets: $750 per ticket

Premium Baseline Reserved price tickets: $575 per ticket

Second Tier Resevered price tickets: $495 per ticket

VIP Premium Seating tickets per section

Dream Seats section price tickets: $4,000 per ticket

Stadium Club section price tickets: $2,500 per ticket

Stadium Pavilion section price tickets: $850 per ticket

How to buy tickets for the Citi Open?

If you want to go to a Citi Open game session, tickets are available for sale on Seat Geek. For the Full Tournament packages tickets and the VIP Premium seating experience, you will have to send out an email to the organization with the proper information to purchase them. The infomation needed is your name, address, email, phone number and what seating package and how many tickets you would like in that category in a email to tickets@mdetennis.com.