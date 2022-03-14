Coastal Carolina take on NC State at Doak Field in Raleigh for the NCAA College Baseball Division I season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Coastal Carolina vs NC State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Baseball Division I season

Coastal Carolina and NC State meet in the 2022 NCAA College Baseball Division I season. This game will take place at Doak Field in Raleigh. The home team know that the visitors are hungry for a victory. Here is all the detailed information about this College Baseball game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Costal Carolina have a winning streak of two consecutive victories against Xavier in what was a five-game series against them, where one game was postponed and another canceled. But the first game of that series was a loss to Costal Carolina on March 11, 5-9 on the road.

NC State have not won a game since March 8, on that occasion they won against UNCG 13-5 on the road, that victory served to break a losing streak of four consecutive losses, but NC State fell into another losing streak with two straight losses against Notre Dame at home.

Coastal Carolina vs NC State: Date

Coastal Carolina and NC State play for the 2022 NCAA College Baseball Division I season on Wednesday, March 16 at Doak Field in Raleigh. The home team has a better record than the visitors at 10-6 overall and 10-2 at home, while the visitors are 1-1 on the road this season.

Coastal Carolina vs NC State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Coastal Carolina vs NC State at the 2022 NCAA College Baseball Division I season

This game for the NCAA College Baseball Division I season, Coastal Carolina and NC State at the Doak Field in Raleigh on Wednesday, March 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

