Wimbledon has witnessed a long lineage of extraordinary women’s singles champions who have left an indelible mark on the sport. From the early years to the present, these remarkable athletes have graced the hallowed grass courts and captivated audiences with their exceptional skills and unwavering determination.

The list of Wimbledon women’s singles champions is filled with tennis legends. Pioneers such as Suzanne Lenglen and Billie Jean King paved the way for the dominant forces of Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams. Each champion has brought their unique style and prowess to the tournament, etching their names in tennis history.

The tournament has seen incredible rivalries unfold, like the epic battles between Chris Evert and Evonne Goolagong Cawley, or the fierce competition between Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis. These captivating matchups have provided fans with unforgettable moments and showcased the sheer talent and competitive spirit of these extraordinary women.

Wimbledon Champions in the Open Era by Year