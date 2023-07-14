Ons Jabeur enters the third Grand Slam final in her career with fantastic performances. However, Marketa Vondrousova is ready to win Wimbledon 2023. Despite having proven to be a tough challenge in their past encounters, Jabeur’s journey has been marked by historic achievements for her continent and region.

The Tunisian tennis star has captivated audiences overcoming formidable opponents in three consecutive rounds where she avenged a past defeat. Notably, she eliminated defending champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals before bouncing back from a set down against Aryna Sabalenka in her last match.

Jabeur has displayed incredible resilience to reach this matchup. Her recent form reflects a newfound level of determination that has carried her through the draw, albeit being down in the scoreboard on multiple occasions. Vondrousova also has experience this late in a tournament of this kind, but at least Jabeur knows what she has to do to win.

Ons Jabeur Reveals the Key to Win Wimbledon 2023 over Marketa Vondrousova

While Jabeur has reached Grand Slam finals before, at last year’s Wimbledon and the US Open, this opportunity presents her best chance yet to claim a title. However, Jabeur faces the challenge of handling the expectations in order to secure victory against Vondrousova on Saturday. Managing this pressure will be crucial for her success.

“I think a final is a final. You’re playing someone, Grand Slam champion or not. I think it’s going to be very difficult. It can happen for both. Whoever can handle the emotions better, whoever is more ready on the court, will definitely win that match”, Jabeur said ahead of the meaningful matchup.