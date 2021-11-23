The 2021 Davis Cup Finals are almost here. 18 teams will try to win one of the most prestigious men's tennis tournaments. Here, check out the schedule, format, teams, results and TV channel in the US.

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals, which are scheduled to take place from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5, will include 18 teams who will be looking to win one of the most prestigious tournaments in men’s tennis. This will be the second edition after the change of format of 2019.

This time the Finals will be held by three different cities: Madrid, Turin and Innsbruck. Each city will hold two groups and the quarter-finals, while the semifinals and the final will be played in the Spanish capital.

The current champions are Spain, who are still part of the favorites despite Rafa Nadal’s absence. However, Serbia, with Novak Djokovic, and Canada, last edition’s finalists, are also top contenders. Team USA will be looking to win the tournament again, after 14 years.

2021 Davis Cup Finals: Which teams are participating?

This year's Finals will include 18 teams: 12 qualifiers, last year's four semifinalists and two wild card nations. They are divided into six groups of three. The 12 qualifiers are: Australia, Austria, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Sweden and the United States.

Meanwhile, Spain, Canada, Great Britain and the Russian Tennis Federation qualified after reaching last edition’s semifinals. On the other hand, France and Serbia received wild cards to complete the 18 teams.

2021 Davis Cup Finals: Format

The teams are divided into six round-robin groups consisting of three teams. All ties will consist of two singles matches and one doubles match. All the matches are the best of three tie-break sets.

Then, the six group winners, along with the two second-place teams with the best records based on sets and games won, will move on to the quarterfinals. Finally, the winner of the Davis Cup will be determined by a knockout phase.

Group A

Spain

Russian Tennis Federation

Ecuador

Group B

Canada

Kazakhstan

Sweden

Group C

France

Great Britain

Czech Republic

Group D

Croatia

Australia

Hungary

Group E

USA

Italy

Colombia

Group F

Serbia

Germany

Austria

2021 Davis Cup Finals: Schedule and TV Channel

Group Stage

Thursday, November 25: Group Stage (10 AM ET)

France vs. Czech Republic - Group C, TV: CBS Sports App

Canada vs. Sweden - Group B, TV: CBS Sports App

Croatia vs. Australia - Group D, TV: PlutoTV

Friday, November 26: Group Stage (10 AM ET)

Serbia vs. Austria - Group F, TV: Tennis Channel, Pluto TV

Spain vs. Ecuador - Group A, TV: CBS Sports App

United States vs. Italy - Group E, TV: CBS Sports App

Saturday, November 27: Group Stage

4 AM ET - TV: CBS Sports App

France vs. Great Britain - Group C

Great Britain vs. Czech Republic - Group C

Australia vs. Hungary - Group D

Kazakhstan vs. Sweden - Group B

Not before 10 AM ET

Serbia vs. Germany - Group F, TV: CBS Sports App

Russian Tennis Federation vs. Ecuador - Group A, TV: CBS Sports App

Italy vs. Columbia - Group E, TV: PlutoTV

Sunday, November 28: Group stage

4 AM ET - TV: CBS Sports App

Canada vs. Kazakhstan - Group B

Croatia vs. Hungary - Group D

Not before 10 AM

Germany vs. Austria - Group F, TV: CBS Sports App

Spain v. Russian Tennis Federation - Group A, TV: CBS Sports App

United States vs. Columbia - Group E, TV: CBS Sports Network and PlutoTV

Quarter-finals

Monday, November 29 -10 AM ET

Winner Group D vs. Winner Group E

TV: CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, November 30 - 10 AM ET

Winner Group C vs. Winner Group F

TV: CBS Sports Network

Wednesday December 1 - 10 AM ET

Winner Group B vs. Second Best 1 or 2

TV: CBS Sports Network

Thursday, December 2 - 10 AM ET

Winner Group A vs. Second best 1 or 2

TV: CBS Sports Network

Semi-finals

Friday, December 3 - 10 AM ET

Semi-finalist (bottom half) vs. Semi-finalist (bottom half)

TV: CBS Sports Network

Saturday, December 4 - 7 AM ET

Semi-finalist (top half) vs. Semi-finalist (top half)

TV: CBS Sports App

Final

Sunday, December 5 - 10 AM ET

Finalist vs. Finalist

TV: CBS Sports Network