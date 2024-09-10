Deion Sanders breaks silence on controversy around Colorado fight song involving Shedeur

Deion Sanders‘ second year at Colorado has started off on the wrong foot. After a blowout loss against Nebraska, rumors of a controversial decision made by Deion involving his son Shedeur‘s rap single and the team’s historic fight song emerged. As the Buffaloes go through critical times the news coming out of Boulder, Colorado had fans livid. Amidst the turmoil, Sanders addressed the turmoil and sent out a strong message.

The Buffaloes have played far from the expectations coming into the 2024 college football season. A narrow win over much inferior opponents was thought to be a wake up call for the team not to get lost in their egos. However, the team travelled to Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers and were humbled in embarrassing fashion. The sirens went off in the Buffaloes program and changes are much needed.

However, reports of an awkard petition, or order, from Deion to the team band arose and was on everybodies’ lips. Reportedly, Coach Prime ordered to discard the team’s fight song after Shedeur scores and instead stay mute for the QB’s rap single ‘Perfect Timing’ to play on the stadium’s loudspeakers.

The outcry to these rumors was instant. Fans of the Buffaloes were enraged by this decision to replace a traditional song with the coach’s son rap. Shortly after, Deion held a press conference and sent out a harsh message to reporters who suggested such news.

Deion Sanders head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes watches warmups before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Whoever reported that I told the band not to play the fight song, that’s idiotic, ya’ll know that,” Sanders said. “When you saw that, you knew that was a lie. We’ve got to start having some kind of a accountability to this. I understand this is a free and open world, that not everybody is a journalist, everybody’s not an analyst. Please know that that stuff affects people. Me. You’ve been attacking me my whole life, so I’m good.”

“I’m thankful for many of ya’ll that take your job and your craft serious,” Sanders told reporters during Tuesday’s press conference. “And consequently you get facts before you run with false narratives. Oftentimes in life, we believe the first thing we hear, in which we shouldn’t. I would just challenge you to be more responsible with your reporting.”

The University dismisses reports on Deion’s request

“This is not true,” the school’s statement said. “Nobody ever asked the band to refrain from playing the fight song. After a touchdown, the band plays ‘Glory, Glory Colorado,’ and after a point after touchdown, the band plays ‘Fight CU,’ as has been standard practice for years. When Shedeur Sanders scores, the band will wait a moment for a small snippet of Shedeur’s song to play before immediately kicking into ‘Glory, Glory Colorado.‘

Moreover, Colorado explained it is common practice in the NCAA for certain players to have personalized songs play after they score, and that it is not just a ‘Shedeur Sanders’ privilege. For example, the team’s kicker Alejandro Mata has his song play for a couple of seconds before the team band plays the fight song.

Deion and Shedeur take to social media

The Buffaloes are going through perhaps their toughest days of the season. After a nationally-televised beating at Nebraska, the team is at the crossroads with two possible outcomes: redemption or collapse.

As has become a custom, Deion and Shedeur posted personal messages on social media with clear intentionality and target at the critics.

“What happened to Accountability for lies told & consequently sold. A lie don’t care who tells it & only a fool can fool a fool but the Wise is Prudent,” Deion posted on X, formerly Twitter in response to the reports of the fight song controversy.

Meanwhile, Shedeur did not publicly address the hubbub around his song ‘Perfect Timing‘, nor the viral celebrations from the Huskers dancing to his rap single after their win over Colorado. Instead, Shedeur set his sight in the task at hand.

“New week lets work,” Shedeur stated on X.