NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders sends heartwarming message to son Shilo

The Colorado Buffaloes 2024 college football season is off to a wretched start and head coach Deion Sanders‘ seat is heating up. The Buffaloes narrowly escaped with the win in the team’s first match against an FCS opponent. Many believed or at least hoped that the score was the result of ‘first game jitters’. After an embarrassing loss to rivals Nebraska, the concern around Colorado has broaden. And an injury to defensive leader Shilo Sanders only adds fuel to the fire.

Colorado suffered their worst loss of the season when it was expected for them to take a step forward and rise up to the situation. As they faced Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers in a highly anticipated matchup in college football‘s schedule, Colorado came out flat and was dragged all over the mud by Dylan Raiola and Nebraska’s offense. The Buffaloes defense had yet another poor outing lost in the spotlights, and not even college superstars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could rally them back from the shameful showing.

On top of it all, both Coach Prime’s sons exited the game with injuries, although Shedeur was later revealed to have been healthy. Shilo, on the other hand, suffered a broken forearm and underwent surgery. Deion had a moving message for his son amidst the turmoil in the Buffaloes’ locker room and the constant critics on the family name.

“God is Good! Can’t wait to see u back ready to go. Love ya son!,” posted Deion on social media along with pictures at the hospital alongside the Buffaloes’ DB.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks prior to a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

Shilo Sanders’ expected injury timeline

Shilo had become one of the best players on a struggling defense in Boulder, Colorado. The defensiveback led the team in solo tackles (54) and forced fumbles (4) during the 2023 season, which was the player’s fifth year at the NCAA level. His start to this season had not lost any steps on his previous years’ production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders sends harsh message to teammates after Colorado Buffaloes loss

The senior year safety suffered a broken forearm during the Colorado-Nebraska game and has undergone surgery. As he is set to declare for the NFL Draft and with the Buffaloes’ playoff chances fading away it is not expected for Sanders to return to the field this season.

Matt Rhule’s best wishes for Deion’s sons

Rhule had one of the best weekends out of every college football head coach. His Nebraska team sent out a strong warning to the rest of the NCAA in a statement win over the Buffaloes. The Huskers were favoured to win, however the dominant fashion in which they won amazed the league. Nebraska made Colorado look lifeless, and gave Sanders the worst beating in his coaching career since the blowout loss at Oregon last year.

Advertisement

It is in times of great triumph and great defeat where people’s true face comes to light, and Matt Rhule had a remarkable attitude when addressing the media post game. To the victor belongs the spoils, or so they say. Rhule does not seem fond of such belief.

Advertisement

“First of all, I hope Shilo and Shedeur are OK,” Rhule said. “I don’t know if Shedeur could have finished or not, but Shilo got taken in and was out, so hopefully they are both OK. They’re both great players and great competitors and I wish them the best.”

Advertisement

“Hats off to coach Rhule and his staff,” Deion Sanders replied. “They coached a heck of a game. A great guy, we came into class together as coaches and I’m always rooting for them unless they play us. But I’m happy if we’re going to get our butts kicked, might as well be him.“

The Nebraska-Colorado rivalry has reignited recently, though they won’t face next season. It is always good news when college football rivalries are strong, and most importantly when the respect between both sides fuels the desire to beat them on the field. Nebraska had the last laugh, at least until the Huskers and Buffaloes meet again in the future.

Advertisement