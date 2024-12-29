Frazer Clarke's big promise after devastating Fabio Wardley knockout

Frazer Clarke has vowed to return to the heavyweight division with renewed determination following his devastating first-round knockout defeat to Fabio Wardley in October.

“I’m still as determined as ever,” he declared, according to Sky Sports. “I’ve heard a few people say people are never the same after that kind of defeat, but I’ll let people know I’m not just people,” he added.

While Clarke has overcome numerous injuries throughout his career, including broken bones and torn muscles, the emotional toll of the Wardley defeat has been significant. “The concern from my family was really something to deal with,” Clarke admitted. “Everyone I’ve seen has checked in to see if I’m okay, wished me the best. Everyone’s concern’s been a bit overwhelming at times.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wardley and Clarke exchange punches during the British Heavyweight title fight (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Clarke acknowledges that the Wardley knockout was a harsh lesson. “I think he’s a great fighter and a great person as well,” Clarke stated. “When you get in that ring, if you’re not on it and you’re not switched on, this can happen.”

Advertisement

see also Mike Tyson makes a shocking admission about Jake Paul's arm power

Clarke says he is ready to fight ‘anyone’

Looking ahead to 2025, Clarke aims to be more proactive and seize any opportunity that comes his way. “Maybe it is time to take the blinkers off,” he said. “I’ll be ready to fight anyone throughout the year.”

Advertisement

While the road to recovery may be challenging, Frazer Clarke possesses the determination and fighting spirit to overcome adversity and once again establish himself as a force in the heavyweight division.

Advertisement

Potential fights for Clarke

One potential path back to prominence could lie in a clash with former world title challenger Kubrat Pulev. Pulev, known for his battles with Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora, recently captured a secondary world title and has expressed interest in facing Clarke. “I’d take it,” Clarke stated regarding a potential matchup with Pulev. “He’s a wily old character, but I think there’d be a lot of people licking their lips at that fight.”

However, Pulev’s immediate future may involve a clash with American heavyweight Jarrell Miller. Pulev’s promoter, John Wirt, confirmed that a fight with Miller is under consideration. “Given everything happening in the division, we believe this fight can make sense,” Wirt stated.

Advertisement