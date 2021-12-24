East Carolina and Boston College will clash off at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in the 2021 Military Bowl. Find out here when this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

East Carolina vs Boston College: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021 Military Bowl

East Carolina and Boston College will come against each other at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find when and how to watch this 2021 Military Bowl match in the US. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

East Carolina have an averaging 29.67 points per game while allowing 26.25. On the other side, in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season, Boston College have averaged 24.67 points scored per game and 22.16 points allowed per game.

The Pirates are a team that loves to toss the ball around a lot. They use an "air raid-lite" offense, passing the ball short to their playmakers. While the Eagles' offensive woes are well-known. With quarterback Phil Jurkovec out for most of the season, their' passing attack sputtered, and they were unable to move the ball downfield.

East Carolina vs Boston College: Date

The 2021 Military Bowl game between East Carolina and Boston College will be played on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

East Carolina vs Boston College: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch East Carolina vs Boston College for 2021 Military Bowl

The game to be played between East Carolina and Boston College for the 2021 Military Bowl, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option: ESPN, ESPN App.