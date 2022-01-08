East against West play today in the 2022 All-American Bowl at Alamodome for a high school football all-star game in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

East vs West: Predictions, odds and how to watch live stream free the 2022 All-American Bowl in the US today

East and West play for the 2022 All-American Bowl, the only high school football all-star game of the year. This game will take place at Alamodome today, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The top players of the high schools in the country show their skills in one last game before becoming college players. Here is all the related information about this High School Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The East team lost the last Bowl on January 4, 2020, that loss gave the West team an advantage in the overall All-American Bowl record since before that game the series was 10-9 and the last time the series was tied was in 2014 when the West team won 26-8.

Bryce Young was the 2020 MVP in the All-American Bowl, it was the second time that an Alabama player won said award. This year the Bowl will feature a host of talented players such as Young in the last edition of the bowl.

East vs West All-American Bowl: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

East vs West All-American Bowl: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

East vs West All-American Bowl: Storylines

The West team roster is made up of Cade Klubnik as starting quarterback, he is an Austin Westlake HS start, but committed to Clemson since December 15, 2021. Another big future college star on the West Team is Josh Conerly Jr., position OT, coming from Seattle Rainier Beach. Ty Simpson is the other interesting quarterback of the team, he is committed with Alabama Crimson Tide, Simpson is a 4-star ranked player by several sites.

The East also offers a collection of stars with Marvin Jones Jr., position Edge, as top player, hailing from American Heritage in Florida and committed to Georgia Bulldogs. East team quarterback Drew Allar, he will play his college career with Penn State as a 4-star prospect recruited by Mike Yurcich. Another interesting player on the East Side roster is Kiyaunta Goodwin, an offensive tackle with an almost certain future in the NFL after he finishes showing off his talents in college football with Kentucky.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free East vs West 2022 All-American Bowl in the U.S.

This high school football all-star game, 2022 All-American Bowl will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are NBCSports. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

East vs West All-American Bowl: Predictions And Odds

There are no favorites for this game as the odds are practically non-existent, but the West side has a slightly stronger roster based on the fact that most of their players are committed to big programs, while the East team is also full of future talent for the NFL but the number of big programs is short.



FanDuel East --- Totals ---- West ----

* Odds via FanDuel