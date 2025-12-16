DJ Lagway linked with three schools after transfer portal decision with Florida Gators

One of the major storylines of the college football slate was DJ Lagway’s drastic decision regarding his future in 2026. The Florida Gators quarterback will enter the Transfer Portal, with three programs already surfacing as potential destinations to secure his services.

According to a report from On3 via its X account, Baylor, LSU, and Miami are three programs closely monitoring the QB’s situation. Whichever school lands Lagway will undoubtedly be adding proven talent and valuable experience to its roster.

While several programs would welcome the chance to bolster such a crucial position, the three previously mentioned schools appear to be the frontrunners with the strongest odds of landing Lagway.

Lagway had hoped to remain in Gainesville

The decision to enter the Transfer Portal and seek a fresh start ahead of the upcoming college football season was not an easy one for Lagway. According to CBS Sports reporter Chris Hummer, the quarterback wanted to remain in Gainesville despite the coaching change.

DJ Lagway #2 of the Florida Gators.

“Even with the coaching change and a tough season, Lagway wanted to remain in Gainesville,” Hummer reported. “He picked the Gators for a reason: He loved the school, he loved the environment. The parting happened somewhat suddenly.”

It’s worth noting that, prior to the end of this season, Billy Napier was dismissed from his position as head coach. In his place, the front office decided to hire Jon Sumrall, who seems to have no plans for Lagway moving forward.

Lagway’s numbers with the Gators

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway put up some significant numbers in his time, showcasing both his high ceiling and areas for development. Lagway concluded his tenure having amassed 4,179 passing yards, a substantial total that demonstrates his ability to move the ball down the field.

He was responsible for 28 passing touchdowns, a strong indicator of his scoring potential. However, the season also highlighted some volatility, as he threw 23 interceptions and was sacked 32 times, pointing to the need for greater ball security and improved offensive line protection at the next level.

