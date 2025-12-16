NCAAF quarterbacks with the most passing yards in a single season: Record-breaking performances

A quarterback’s arm can redefine a season in college football. Some years are remembered not for trophies, but for aerial assaults that bent defenses and filled stat sheets, turning Saturdays into weekly showcases of precision and nerve.

Across different eras, a select group of NCAAF quarterbacks pushed passing yardage to historic limits. Their seasons unfolded as long campaigns of risk and rhythm, where playbooks expanded and records quietly began to crack.

These record-breaking performances reflected changing offenses, evolving rules and moments when talent, timing and opportunity aligned—leaving numbers that still frame how greatness at the position is measured.

Bailey Zappe | YDS: 5,967 – Season: 2021

Bailey Zappe (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bailey Zappe’s 2021 campaign at Western Kentucky was a statistical spectacle. In an offense that barely blinked at the line of scrimmage, he threw for a staggering 5,967 yards, eclipsing a record that had stood since 2003 and setting a new benchmark for single-season passing production in FBS history.

His year wasn’t just about volume — precise timing with receivers and consistent rhythm under pressure helped him redefine what a dynamic collegiate aerial attack could look like. His performance culminated in a memorable Boca Raton Bowl, where he cemented both yardage and touchdown records before departing college football lore.

B.J. Symons | YDS: 5,833 – Season: 2003

B.J. Symons (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Long before Zappe’s name adorned the record book, B. J. Symons carried Texas Tech’s Air Raid offense to historic heights. In 2003, he harnessed an aggressive passing philosophy to throw for 5,833 yards, breaking the NCAA single-season yardage record and standing atop the leaderboard for nearly two decades.

His senior season became a defining chapter of early 2000s college football, showcasing how systematic vertical passing could rip through defenses and leave an enduring imprint on offensive strategy.

Graham Harrell | YDS: 5,705 – Season: 2007

Graham Harrell (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the heart of Texas Tech’s explosive Air Raid era, Graham Harrell delivered one of the most prolific seasons of his career in 2007. With 5,705 yards through the air, Harrell blended accuracy and unrelenting tempo, threading passes into windows defenders rarely covered.

His campaign didn’t just pile up numbers — it embodied the offensive identity of a team that embraced passing as both art and science, forcing opponents to play catch-up while he orchestrated drive after drive with a cool, calculating approach.

Joe Burrow | YDS: 5,671 – Season: 2019

Joe Burrow (Source: Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow’s 2019 season at LSU stands as one of college football’s great individual offensives. Throwing for 5,671 yards, he paced an LSU juggernaut that married big-play capability with strategic execution, dominating SEC defenses week after week.

What elevated his numbers beyond mere stat lines was the context: this was a Heisman Trophy-winning performance that powered an undefeated run to a national championship. His poise and instinctive command drove LSU’s aerial assault in a way that reshaped expectations for elite quarterback play.

Case Keenum | YDS: 5,671 – Season: 2009

Case Keenum (Source: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Case Keenum’s 2009 season at Houston was a masterclass in consistency and resilience. Matching Joe Burrow’s yardage figure with 5,671 passing yards, he showcased an ability to sustain pace and precision across a long season, threading balls into tight coverage and leading his offense with a rare blend of calm and fire.

His performance didn’t just reflect personal excellence — it exemplified how a quarterback can galvanize an attack around him, turning yardage totals into a narrative of sustained excellence throughout the campaign.

Case Keenum | YDS: 5,631 – Season: 2011

Case Keenum (Source: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

By 2011, Case Keenum had already carved his name deep into Houston’s record books, and his senior campaign became another defining chapter. Throwing for 5,631 yards, he led a dizzying aerial attack that kept defenses on their heels all season.

His mastery extended beyond volume — his command of Houston’s offense produced efficiency and consistency, propelling the Cougars to one of their strongest seasons in program history.

His year featured multiple games with massive yardage totals, as he continued to build on a career that would make him the NCAA’s all-time passing leader by the season’s end.

Anthony Gordon | YDS: 5,579 – Season: 2019

Anthony Gordon (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the Pac-12 frenzy of 2019, Washington State’s Anthony Gordon emerged as one of college football’s purest passers. Operating under Mike Leach’s pass-first system, he consistently delivered big plays and sustained drives, finishing the year with 5,579 yards through the air.

His rhythm from snap to release made Wazzu one of the most unpredictable offenses in the nation, with him routinely threading balls into tight windows downfield. That season stands as one of the most prolific aerial campaigns in school history and emblematic of Leach’s offensive philosophy.

Colt Brennan | YDS: 5,549 – Season: 2006

Colt Brennan (Source: Marco Garcia/Getty Images)

Colt Brennan’s 2006 season at Hawaii was the centerpiece of one of the most entertaining offenses in college football. With a quick, decisive throwing motion and receivers running sharp, aggressive routes, he amassed 5,549 passing yards, becoming a household name in the WAC and beyond.

That year was defined by rapid scoring, high tempo, and a willingness to take shots deep downfield, making Hawaii’s aerial assault must-see TV. His chemistry with his playmakers and uncanny ball placement fueled a campaign that still resonates with fans of high-octane offense.

Ty Detmer | YDS: 5,188 – Season: 1990

Ty Detmer (Source: Heisman)

Long before the modern spread systems, Ty Detmer’s 1990 season at BYU showcased old-school precision and savvy. His 5,188-yard performance — the first time a quarterback passed 5,000 yards in a season — rewrote expectations for what a college passer could accomplish, blending timing, anticipation, and sheer production.

His leadership and efficiency also earned him the Heisman Trophy that year, as he feasted on defenses with a mix of rhythm and imagination. His season remains a touchstone for the evolution of passing excellence in the game.

David Klingler | YDS: 5,140 – Season: 1990

David Klingler (Source: Houston Cougars)

David Klingler was an early progenitor of the high-yardage era, and his 1990 output at Houston spoke to his prowess and a burgeoning pass-heavy offense. Throwing for 5,140 yards, his season was marked by jaw-dropping box scores that hinted at the big-play potential lurking in every snap.

With quick reads and a rocket arm, he carved up secondaries with frequency, helping usher in an era of prolific collegiate passing. His numbers that year stood among the best in the land and helped set the stage for future record-chasing seasons.

Graham Harrell | YDS: 5,111 – Season: 2008

Graham Harrell (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After a staggering 2007 campaign, Graham Harrell returned to Texas Tech in 2008 with expectations just as lofty. Even as defenses keyed in on him, he still threw for 5,111 yards, anchoring another relentless aerial assault out of Lubbock.

His precision and high-tempo rhythm kept opposing secondaries scrambling, and he finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting — one of the highest placings in school history. That season cemented Harrell’s reputation not just as a volume passer, but as a cerebral leader of one of college football’s most prolific offenses.

Derek Carr | YDS: 5,088 – Season: 2013

Derek Carr (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In 2013, Fresno State’s Derek Carr turned his senior year into one of the most efficient passing showcases in the Mountain West. He racked up 5,088 yards while pacing an offense that seemed to hit another gear every week, leading the nation in total offense and throwing 50 touchdowns along the way.

His cadence and command elevated the Bulldogs to an 11–2 finish, marking one of the most decorated single seasons in school history and earning him national recognition as both a top passer and a scholar-athlete.

Paul Smith | YDS: 5,065 – Season: 2007

Paul Smith (Source: Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Paul Smith’s 2007 season at Tulsa stands out as a defining moment for a program that thrived on creativity and aerial ingenuity. The Golden Hurricane signal-caller finished the year with 5,065 passing yards, threading the needle with accuracy and pace that stressed defenses across multiple conferences.

His connection with Tulsa’s receiving corps fueled a campaign full of big plays and sustained drives, helping the team compete at a high level and setting a school mark that remains part of Tulsa lore.

Brandon Doughty | YDS: 5,055 – Season: 2015

Brandon Doughty (Source: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Brandon Doughty’s 2015 season for Western Kentucky was a masterclass in consistency and clutch execution. Through a blend of veteran poise and pinpoint accuracy, he finished with 5,055 passing yards, building on a legacy of production that made him one of the most reliable quarterbacks in the FBS.

His 2015 output highlighted not only his arm talent but his grasp of spacing and timing in a dynamic offense, pushing the Hilltoppers into national conversations and placing him among the era’s most prolific collegiate passers.

Patrick Mahomes | YDS: 5,052 – Season: 2016

Patrick Mahomes (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Long before his NFL stardom, Patrick Mahomes electrified the Texas Tech offense in 2016 with a season defined by improvisation and arm talent. He threw for 5,052 yards, blending traditional Air Raid principles with unpredictable playmaking that kept defenses guessing.

That year featured some of the most chaotic and high-scoring shootouts in the college game, and his performance against Oklahoma — where he tied the NCAA single-game passing yard mark — became emblematic of his fearless style. His 2016 campaign remains a touchstone of athletic brilliance and offensive innovation.

