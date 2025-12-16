Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: NY Mets reportedly identify three players available for offseason trade

The New York Mets have generated significant excitement with their offseason additions for the upcoming season, and now, reports suggest that they are actively offering some of their current roster players in the trade market.

By Santiago Tovar

The New York Mets celebrate on the field.
The New York Mets have announced some new additions to their roster, and a recent report suggests that other franchises might be watching them closely. The Mets are reportedly considering trading three players this offseason, which could pique the interest of several teams.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets are open to trading Ronny Mauricio, Luisangel Acuna, and Mark Vientos this offseason. By placing these names on the trading block, the team is reportedly aiming to acquire a high-profile player in return to strengthen its roster.

While the Mets have already announced acquisitions like Jorge Polanco this offseason, their fanbase is eagerly anticipating a marquee signing, especially since the team brought in Juan Soto last year with a significant deal.

With this strategy in mind, the three players could become valuable assets for other franchises, allowing the Mets to potentially land a big name to complement Soto and the rest of the team.

What kind of deal can the franchise make with the Mets?

Depending on their needs, franchises can aim to acquire one or possibly two of these players in exchange for a marquee player for the Mets. Of the three, Vientos has an edge in speed, leading with 17 stolen bases last season.

If a franchise aims to enhance its lineup at second and third base, acquiring Acuna and Mauricio could be a strategic move, potentially leading to significant benefits for the Mets in the upcoming season.

Baty reportedly secures third base

Meanwhile, the situation with the three players involves a contingency plan for the third base position. According to Sammon, Brett Baty appears to be securing that spot. “New York appears willing to give Brett Baty every chance to stick at third base after a solid defensive season and .748 OPS, contributing to a 2.3 fWAR,” Sammon reported.

Although the outlook doesn’t seem promising for the Mets right now, they are aware of the negotiations necessary to revitalize the team and bolster its roster effectively.

