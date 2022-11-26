Ferris State take on Pittsburgh State at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids for a Playoff game of the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship Second Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Ferris State and Pittsburgh State meet in a Playoff game of the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship Second Round. This game will take place at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids. The home team only thinks about the big championship game, they know that this game will be easy.Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Bulldogs showed no mercy against Davenport during the first round, they won that game 41-7. So far the home record for the Bulldogs is near perfect at 5-1 and 10-1 overall.

The Gorillas have a perfect record of 12-0 overall and 11-0 within the conference, and the best part is that they won their first Playoffs game at home against No. 13 Indianapolis 35-0 in what was a display of offensive power.

Ferris State vs Pittsburgh State: Date

Ferris State and Pittsburgh State play for a Playoff game of the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship Second Round on Saturday, November 19 at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids. The Bulldogs know that this game could be more complicated than they think since the Gorillas are dangerous playing on the road.

Ferris State vs Pittsburgh State: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ferris State vs Pittsburgh State at the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship Second Round

This game for the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship Second Round, Ferris State and Pittsburgh State at the Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by FloFootball.com, FloSports App (Replay available).