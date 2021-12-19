Ferris State against Valdosta State play today for the Division II National Championship at Mckinney ISD Stadium in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Ferris State (13-0) and Valdosta State (12-1) play for the Division II Championship title of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Mckinney ISD Stadium today, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 PM (AST). Two schools hungry for a national title. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Ferris State Bulldogs won every game in the regular season for a perfect record of 13-0 overall and 7-0 in the conference. The team was relentless in every game of the regular season to reach the final game for the national title.

The Valdosta State Blazers won twelve of thirteen games in the regular season, the team's only loss was to No. 3 West Florida 42-61 on the road. But after that defeat the team joined the playoffs to win in the second round, quarterfinals and semifinals consecutively.

Ferris State vs Valdosta State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Time: 11:00 PM (AST)

Location: Mckinney ISD Stadium, CITY, STATE.

Ferris State vs Valdosta State: Times by State in the US

AST: 11:00 PM

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Ferris State vs Valdosta State: Storylines

Ferris State Bulldogs won the first game of the season at home with a landslide victory over Findlay at home by 54-14, and the second win of the season for the team was against Ashland on the road 45-19. The first two games of the season were relatively easy for the Bulldogs, but the third game of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season was tough against Saginaw Valley State as the Bulldogs had to win the game in OT 47-45 at home. That was the only difficult game for the team, the rest of the victories the team won by 15+ or more points. In the DII National Semifinals the Bulldogs won against Shepherd 55-7.

The Bulldogs are scoring an average of 46.4 points per game, the team's offensive leader is starting quarterback J. Bernhardt with 1322 passing yards, 87/123 passes completed for 70.7%, 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

The Valdosta State Blazers won the first nine games of the season in a row until they lost to West Florida on November 13 in the second game of what was the 2021 Homecoming phase. The first game of that round was a win against North Greenville at home. In the second round of Division II the Blazers won against West Georgia 66-35, and the next victory was against Bowie State in the quarterfinals 41-17. The only difficult game in the playoffs prior to the championship game was in the semifinal against Colorado School of Mines 34-31. The Blazers' offense is scoring an average of 43.23 points per game and the defense is allowing 20 points per game.

Ivory Durham is the Blazers starting quarterback with 230/372 passes completed for 61.83%, 3267 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Durham is also fast and he has 1007 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns, but the top running back for the Valdosta State Blazers is Seth McGill with 1238 rushing yards for 14 touchdowns.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Ferris State vs Valdosta State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season DII Championship game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPNU. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Ferris State vs Valdosta State: Predictions And Odds

Ferris State Bulldogs with -3 points to cover and -160 moneyline favorites at FanDuel, they have a near perfect record but the rival team have a dangerous double threat quarterback. Valdosta State Blazers are underdogs with +3 and +140 moneyline. The totals is offered at 80.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Championship game is: Ferris State Bulldogs -3.



FanDuel Ferris State -3 / -160 Totals 80.5 Valdosta State +3 / +140

* Odds via FanDuel