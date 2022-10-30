Max Verstappen has done what seemed impossible and now holds one of the greatest records in Formula 1 history. Read here to find out the remarkable achievement by the Dutch driver.

Max Verstappen is already a legend in Formula 1 and he is only 25-years old. The Dutch driver has 34 victories at the same age Ayrton Senna got his first one. Simply amazing. In 2022, Verstappen clinched his second consecutive World Championship and helped Red Bull to secure their first Constructors' title since 2013.

After a thrilling 2021 definition in the last race against Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, 2022 has been a totally different story. Though Red Bull was challenged in the first part of the calendar by Ferrari, the truth is Max Verstappen just had no competition during this season.

Now, with another magnificent performance in the Mexico City Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has broken one of the most difficult records in Formula 1 history. Read here to find out more details about this extraordinary feat.

Max Verstappen breaks one of the greatest records in Formula 1 history

After winning the Mexico City Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has 14 victories in 2022 and that's a new single-season record in Formula 1. Michael Schumacher won 13 races in 2004, Sebastian Vettel also won 13 times in 2013, Lewis Hamilton had 11 triumphs in 2014 and Nigel Mansell got 9 in 1992.

At the moment, with his 34 victories overall, Max Verstappen is already in sixth place all-time trailing only Lewis Hamilton (103), Michael Schumacher (91), Sebastian Vettel (53), Alain Prost (51) and Ayrton Senna (41).

If Red Bull continues his era of dominance, Max Verstappen most certainly will break all the existing records in Formula 1 history. Of course, the biggest challenge for Verstappen is to win seven World Championships. Currently, the most important record of the sport is held by Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. There's still a long way to go for the Dutch master on that one.