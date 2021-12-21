Florida take on UCF at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the Gasparilla Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Florida vs UCF: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl

Florida and UCF meet in the Gasparilla Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Gators want to win something big before closing out the current season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Florida Gators opened the season with three wins and one loss but after that good start the team suffered offensive problems and they could not win more than 6 games of the regular season, at the end of the regular season the record was 6- 6 and in the SEC East Division the team finished with a negative record of 2-6.

UCF Nights closed the regular season with good numbers of 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the conference with two consecutive victories in the last two games of the season. Between Week 5 and Week 12 the team lost only two games.

Florida vs UCF: Date

Florida and UCF play for the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl on Saturday, December 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This game will be based on defensive work since both teams have a good offensive game.

Florida vs UCF: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Florida vs UCF at the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl

This game for the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl, Florida and UCF at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, December 23, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

