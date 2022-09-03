Florida take on Utah at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Florida vs Utah: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

Florida and Utah meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. The home team is one of the three big favorites to win their conference this year. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Gators were mediocre during the 2021 season, they were the second worst team in the SEC's East Division. It was nearly impossible for them to fight the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats.

The Utah Utes did not win the CFP but the team was dominant within the PAC-12 conference, they are champions of the South Division of that conference with a record of 8-1 and 10-4 overall.

Florida vs Utah: Date

Florida and Utah play for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 3 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. The home team is lethal at home, but the visitors know how to win games on the road and they are division champions.

Florida vs Utah: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Florida vs Utah at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This game for the Week 1 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Florida and Utah at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Saturday, September 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN