Rafael Nadal, the all-time winner of the French Open, has captivated tennis fans around the world with his unparalleled success on the clay courts of Roland Garros. As this year’s tournament approaches, anticipation is building among fans who are eager to know whether the legendary Spanish player will compete once again.

Nadal’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary, with numerous titles and memorable matches that have solidified his status as a tennis legend. His dominance at the French Open, where he has claimed a record number of titles, has been a highlight of his illustrious career.

However, recent seasons have seen Nadal grappling with injuries, leading to uncertainty about his participation in the upcoming edition. Especially after what happened at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, where his performances were not the best.

How many French Open titles does Rafael Nadal have?

The absolute legend of world tennis, Rafael Nadal, has a record that will likely stand for many years, if not for all eternity. Nadal has been victorious at the French Open an astounding 14 times between 2005 and 2022.

Rafael Nadal in press conference – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

In other words, over 17 years, he failed to win the most important clay court tournament only four times: in 2009 (4th Round), 2015 (Quarterfinals), 2016 (3rd Round), and 2021 (Semifinals). The dominance of the Spanish player in this tournament and on clay courts for nearly two decades has been absolute and almost unquestionable.

French Open: Will Rafael Nadal be there?

Even Rafael Nadal himself is uncertain about his participation. After his defeat against Hubert Hurkacz, the Spanish stated: “You could see how difficult it was today on the court, and we have to accept it. There are two possible paths: one is to say that I am not ready, that I am not playing well enough. Based on that, it will be time to say that I am not going to play in Paris.”

He added: “The other way is to accept how I am today and work appropriately to try to be in better shape in two weeks.” However, he left a phrase that inspires hope: “The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my head, but if I had to think about one of those paths, I would say that I am closer to going to Roland Garros and giving it my best.”