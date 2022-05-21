Golf star Tiger Woods is not having a good time in his return to the golf course after the accident he suffered in February 2021. First he finished 41st in the Masters Tournament and now, in the PGA Championship, he signed the fifth worst round of his history. Find out what his top 5 worst results of this kind have been.

Tiger Woods is a true legend of golf worldwide. His legacy was built based on feats that put him at the height of the best exponents of this sport in history. However, it seems that time and circumstances are weighing him down as demonstrated in both the 2022 Masters and the current PGA Championship.

It is well known that Woods may have the opportunity to return to play golf at the highest level is a great fortune after the serious car accident he had in which he suffered multiple leg injuries. However, getting used to associating Tiger's name with bad results is not easy.

Tiger Woods' performance at the 2022 Masters already foretold that this could happen: he finished just 47th in the tournament. However, the alarm signal came at the current PGA Championship in which he signed his worst round in this tournament, which became the fifth worst of his entire career.

Which have been the worst rounds in Tiger Woods' career?

It was evident that Woods struggled to compete in the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship. His constant manifestations of physical ailments pointed to it and his 79-stroke score confirmed it. He had signed the worst round of his history when competing in this tournament. His main goal now is to avoid finishing in the last position.

It is the fourth time in his career that Woods has had this high record. The first came in 2010 in the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship; the second in 2013 in the third round of the Memorial; the third, a year later also in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

The worst rounds of the successful career of Tiger Woods, champion of 15 major championships, have been in 2015, with 80 strokes in the first round of the U.S. Open, then in the third round of the 2002 Open when he signed 81 strokes, then in 2015, when he had 82 and 85 strokes in the second and third round of the Phoenix Open and the Memorial, respectively.