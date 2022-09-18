Do you want to know more about Hideki Matsuyama, the Japanese golfer who will participate in this 2022 edition of the Presidents Cup? Here we tell you some details about him.

A new edition of the golf Presidents Cup will begin this Tuesday, September 20 (ending on Sunday, September 25). And there is nothing better to prepare for one of the most important golf events in the world than to meet some players who will participate in the prestigious tournament.

Undoubtedly among those players will be the Japanese player Hideki Matsuyama, who has the honor of being the first-ever Japanese professional golfer to win a men's major golf championship: the 2021 Masters Tournament.

The Japanese player currently holds 8 PGA Tour titles, including 2 World Golf Championships (WGC-HSBC Champions in 2016, and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2017) and of course the Masters Tournament won in 2021; in addition to 8 Japan Golf Tour wins.

How old is Hideki Matsuyama?

Hideki Matsuyama, first-ever Japanese professional golfer to win a men's major golf championship, was born in Matsuyama, capital city of Ehime Prefecture, Japan (but currently he resides in Sendai) on February 25, 1992, so he is currently 30 years old.

Who is Hideki Matsuyama's wife?

Since 2017, Hideki Matsuyama is married to Mei Inui Matsuyama (who played a major part in the 2021 Masters Tournament for the Japanese player in 2021) and his caddy in the 2016 Hero World Challenge. The couple have a daughter named Kanna.

Who is Hideki Matsuyama's caddie?

Hideki Matsuyama's caddy Shota Hayafuji, about whom we don't have much information, although he has a player profile on the China Tour. In the last published round, he shot a five-over-77 that included four birdies, a double, triple and quadruple bogey, and even a hole-in-one.

What's Hideki Matsuyama's net worth?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, the Japanese player would have a net worth of $35 million. In fact, with the 2021 Masters Tournament win, Hideki earned $2 million.

