Trending topics:
Winter Olympics

How many people worked on the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony?

Behind the Milano‑Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony, hundreds of hands and minds orchestrated the spectacle. From performers to crew, the unseen workforce shaped a night of music, lights and Olympic grandeur.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
A general view of an illuminated chandelier as performers dance during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesA general view of an illuminated chandelier as performers dance during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony.

When the Milano‑Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics finale unfolded under the ancient arches of Verona’s Arena, the closing ceremony wasn’t just a theatrical farewell — it was the product of a sprawling human endeavor.

Behind the spectacle on stage lay layers of coordination, rehearsal and logistics. From dancers and musicians to technicians and volunteers, the workforce assembled for the ceremony numbered in the high hundreds.

Such gatherings highlight a recurring Olympic paradox: for every dazzling moment captured on camera, there are countless contributors working out of view. It was a testament to the scale of collaboration behind modern pageantry.

Advertisement

The workforce behind the closing ceremony

The Verona Arena, bathed in lights and Olympic pageantry, hosted the grand finale of the Milano‑Cortina 2026 Winter Games. But behind the dazzling performances, hundreds of people had been quietly orchestrating the spectacle for months, turning abstract concepts into synchronized motion.

Carolina Lopez Moreno performs during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Carolina Lopez Moreno performs during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Organizers confirmed that more than 1500 professionals and volunteers contributed to the ceremony, as Wired reported. Choreographers, costume designers, stage technicians and audio‑visual experts worked alongside performers.

Volunteers played a pivotal role in coordinating rehearsals, guiding athletes and managing logistics behind the scenes. Their work often went unnoticed, yet it was essential in maintaining the flow of the show, from the precise placement of props to the timing of music cues and pyrotechnics.

Advertisement

The ceremony also reflected Italy’s cultural identity, integrating music, dance and storytelling. Behind these artistic expressions were teams translating creative vision into reality — a reminder that while athletes compete for medals, equally monumental efforts unfold behind the curtain.

Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Actress Benedetta Porcaroli participated in the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony: What role did she play?
Sports

Actress Benedetta Porcaroli participated in the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony: What role did she play?

Sidney Crosby's message to Team Canada after loss to Team USA
NHL

Sidney Crosby's message to Team Canada after loss to Team USA

Where to watch Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano
Soccer

Where to watch Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano

Sullivan takes firm stand for Team USA's NY Rangers with clear message after 2026 Winter Olympics
NHL

Sullivan takes firm stand for Team USA's NY Rangers with clear message after 2026 Winter Olympics

Better Collective Logo